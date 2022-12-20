Share:

LAHORE - Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview Golf Club has played superb golf and succeed to grab the 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship title here at Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course. As Ahmed emerged triumphant, to applaud and pat him on the back was Brig Sajid Akram (R), Honorary Secretary of PGF, who complimented him for an excellent performance and committed to make all resources available so that he could continue to excel and show more results on the national and international front. PGF official said, “We are there for you and expect you to come up with results.” He also pointed out that presently Ghulam Nabi carries the record of winning the Pakistan Open six times and hoped that Ahmed will break this record. The aggregate score was 274, fourteen under par fetched him the champions trophy and the winners prize money of Rs 919,000 out of the total prize money of Rs 8 million. The balance was distributed among top 50 professionals as per rule. Matloob Ahmed won the runner-up position with a total aggregate of 283, five under par and Muhammad Alam of Lahore Garrison with a score of 284, four under par secured third. At number four was M Munir with a score of 287, one under par followed by Khalid Khan and M Shahzad bunched together at a score of 288. In senior professional category, Muhammad Akram (Gymkhana) finished first followed by M Tariq (Islamabad) and M Akhter (Islamabad). In the junior professional category, Jawad Ahmed (Peshawar) was winner, M Sahil second and Rehan Babar third. The best amateur of the championship was Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club followed by Ali Amin and M Irtaza. In the end, PGF President Lt Gen Qazi Muhammed Ikram (R) awarded prizes to the winners in the presence of PGF Secretary Brig Sajid Akram (R), Omer Zia, Chief Referee, Maj A Ghafoor, Malik Kamran, Tournament Director, and a large number of golfers.