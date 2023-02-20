Share:

LAHORE - The 39th International Conference of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology will be organized at here from February 22 to 26. In a statement issued here on Sunday, chief organiser of the international conference, Professor Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that about 3 thousand medical experts from home and other countries are participating in this 5-day conference. While on the first 2 days of the conference, young doctors related to Endoscopy, ERCP.