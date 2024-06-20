KP Governor emphasises dialogue for coalition harmony

DI KHAN - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving issues and differences among coalition government partners.

Speaking to journalists at his residence ‘Kundi Model Farm’, Governor Kundi acknowledged the Pakistan Peoples Party’s reservations about the federal budget. He mentioned ongoing dialogues led by Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani with the PML-N to address these concerns.

Governor Kundi expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Water Resources Musadik Masood Malik for allocating Rs 19 billion for the Chashma Lift Canal project in the budget. He noted plans to inaugurate the project by year-end and emphasized efforts to elevate the lift canal to a height of 30 feet.

Highlighting developmental initiatives for Dera Ismail Khan, Governor Kundi mentioned plans for establishing an industrial zone and an interchange on M-14 (Motorway) at Paniala, along with a NADRA office.

Addressing concerns about law and order in Dera Ismail Khan, Governor Kundi stated it was now the provincial government’s responsibility post-18th Constitutional Amendment. He assured efforts were ongoing to improve security and establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Governor Kundi lamented the current security situation, noting incidents targeting security institutions, customs officials, and judges in the province.

Kundi concerned over power crisis in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed concern over the escalating power crisis in the province, emphasizing his intention to engage with the federal government to address the issue.

Governor Kundi highlighted that it is the responsibility of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to resolve the province’s issues, as he has been elected as the chief executive by the people.

Acknowledging the coalition government at the national level, Governor Kundi stressed that issues should be resolved through negotiations and talks.

Regarding the federal budget, he mentioned ongoing discussions between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He affirmed that if these negotiations prove successful, PPP will support the government in approving the budget.

Governor Kundi appreciated the federal government’s efforts to present a “good budget” and reiterated his commitment to addressing the power crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through collaborative efforts with the federal authorities.