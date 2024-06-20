Post-Hajj flight operation starts today

The post-Hajj flight operation to bring back over 86,000 Pakistani pilgrims, under the government scheme, from Saudi Arabia will start today (Thursday).

The first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying pilgrims will reach Karachi today. PIA's post-Hajj operation will continue till July 21. At least 250 flights will transport pilgrims from Jeddah and Medina to various cities in Pakistan.

Upon arrival at the airport, the pilgrims will receive five litres of Zamzam water.

The flight operation is scheduled to conclude on July 21.