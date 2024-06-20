Thursday, June 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Post-Hajj flight operation starts today

Post-Hajj flight operation starts today
Web Desk
9:52 AM | June 20, 2024
National

The post-Hajj flight operation to bring back over 86,000 Pakistani pilgrims, under the government scheme, from Saudi Arabia will start today (Thursday).

The first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying pilgrims will reach Karachi today. PIA's post-Hajj operation will continue till July 21. At least 250 flights will transport pilgrims from Jeddah and Medina to various cities in Pakistan.

Upon arrival at the airport, the pilgrims will receive five litres of Zamzam water.

The flight operation is scheduled to conclude on July 21.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1718857348.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024