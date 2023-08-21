Monday, August 21, 2023
Main suspect involved in target killing of UC Nazim candidate arrested

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A main accused allegedly involved in target killing of a candidate of UC Nazim Amjad Hussain was arrested by Karachi Police. According to spokesman for Karachi Police on Sunday, an accused identified as Saeed alias Munna was arrested on intelligence basis. Earlier on August 17, this year, in the limits of Iqbal Market police station, district West, unknown suspects fired 10 bullets to target UC Nazim candidate Amjad Hussain.
Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho has announced commendation certificates and cash rewards of Rs. 0.1 million for the police party for successfully arresting the culprit. The Police Chief said that the nabbed suspect has admitted the crime and on information provided by him, the CTD and district police was conducted raids to arrest his other accomplices.

