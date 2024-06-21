Dist govt bans e-cigarettes and vapes in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - A private NGO and the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control commended the District Government of Peshawar for imposing a 60-day ban on the use, sale, distribution, storage, promotion, and sponsorship of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine products in District Peshawar.

The ban, issued through an administrative order by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under Section 144 CrPC, aims to extend into a permanent ban through comprehensive legislation.

The order includes a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches near hospitals and educational institutions. These products cannot be sold to individuals under 21 years of age, and advertising them in public places and on vehicles is strictly prohibited. Violators of these regulations will face legal consequences.

This ban is a significant step under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government’s Live Well initiative, showcasing its commitment to public health and tobacco control.

Civil society highly appreciates the initiative, anticipating it to be a game changer for drugs, tobacco control, and public health. This comprehensive approach by the KP Government is crucial to protecting communities, reducing tobacco use, and ensuring a healthier future for all.

Program Manager of private NGO, said, “We deeply appreciate the leadership roles of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah, Director General Health Dr. Saleem, Director of Public Health Irshad Roghani, and Coordinator to Minister Health Dr. Muhammad Ali Haider. Their dedication to improving public health and tobacco control is exemplary.”

Prior to this, the KP Health Department notified a comprehensive provincial tobacco control plan to implement its roadmap, demonstrating a proactive approach to safeguarding communities. The KP Tobacco Control Cell has been instrumental in improving compliance with the existing legal framework, ensuring that these measures are effectively enforced. The tireless efforts of Ajmal Shah, Coordinator, KPTCC, are also appreciated.