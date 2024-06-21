ICCI all set to host APCPC on June 25-26

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) will organise “All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conclave” (APCPC) on June 25-26, 2024. The APCPC will hopefully be attended by presidents of over 70 Chambers of Commerce and Industry and federal ministers of government’s economic team.

The ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that it is at the credit of the ICCI that it took the initiative to organise first APCPC in 2020 to bring presidents of all Chambers of Commerce and Industry at one platform to discuss the key issues of business community and put forward proposals to the government for resolving them and now it is once again all set to convene the second APCPC.

He said the event aims to discuss important issues, share ideas and collaborate on initiatives that promote economic growth and development. The Conclave will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for business leaders to engage with each other and with policymakers. He said that at the moment, the economy of the country is facing multiple challenges, which have slowed down the business activities; therefore, the ICCI felt the need to bring the leadership of the entire business community at one place and give comprehensive as well as workable proposals to the government for the revival of business and economic activities.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that federal ministers concerned would also take the business community into confidence about the government’s measures to promote ease of doing business in the country. He expressed optimism that APCPC would prove instrumental in building more confidence between the government and the business community to put the economy of Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.