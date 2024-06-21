Minister orders audit of fertiliser companies to determine production costs

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Industries and Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday directed that a third-party audit be conducted to determine the cost of production of fertiliser companies, in order to ensure transparency and fair pricing in the industry.

He said while chairing a Fertiliser Review Committee meeting which was also attended by Federal Secretary Industries and Production Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, said a news release. The meeting reviewed the stock availability, demand, and prices of urea in the country. Rana Tanveer Hussain said that there is no shortage of urea fertiliser in the country and uninterrupted supply of gas to fertiliser companies is being provided to ensure smooth production of urea.

He also directed fertiliser companies to review the performance of dealers and agencies, and instructed provinces to verify fertiliser dealers and agencies, with any ghost dealers and agencies to be blacklisted. The minister emphasised that fertiliser companies must ensure the supply of fertiliser to the provinces. The Fertiliser Review Committee meeting will now be held weekly to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation led by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain will visit Turkmenistan from June 24 to 26, 2024, to explore new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

The visit comes after a meeting between the minister and Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, where they discussed preparations for the upcoming visit and ways to strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries. The minister said that strengthening trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan is our top priority and this visit will play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. Atadjan Movlamov said that both countries should organise a joint trade exhibition to promote trade and investment.