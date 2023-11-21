Meeting reviews steps to make MDCAT exam clean, transparent

PESHAWAR - A meeting regarding preparations for Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) organised by Khyber Medical University (KMU) was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed.

The meeting was also attended by additional secretaries Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Health Department, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Registrar KMU Inamullah, Divisional Commissioners, Rescue 1112, police and representatives of intelligence agencies.

The purpose of the meeting was to make the recent MDCAT examination clean and transparent. Arrangements were finalised and all the departments submitted reports on their respective responsibilities, and directives were issued to the students to appear in the MDCAT test.

It is worth to mention here that the MDCAT test will be held in seven cities of the province including Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Chakdara, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan on November 26. Four centres of Peshawar, Islamia Collegiate Ground Peshawar, Hostel No-2 Ground Peshawar University, Pakistan Forest Institute Ground Peshawar, University Public School Opposite Peshawar University, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, KMU-IMS Kohat, Gomal Medical College DI Khan, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, University of Malakand Chakdara and University of Swat Charbagh are also included.

The candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination centre only after taking their admit card and thumb impression. If a candidate fails to bring original documents like Identity Card, Passport, Form-B and admit card, he/she will not be allowed to appear in the test and no other document will be acceptable for appearing in the test.