Saturday, June 22, 2024
Police say robber killed in encounter

Staff Reporter
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAJANPUR    -    A robber was killed during an encounter in the jurisdiction of Hajipur police station, Thursday. According to DPO, Dost Mohammed, a fatal shootout occurred between the robber and officials of the law enforcement agency. The deceased criminal, identified as Matloob Sandhilani, wanted to the police in several cases of theft, robbery, and murder. A motorcycle that was snatched alongwith a pistol was recovered from the accused’s possession, it was said. He further said the raid to hold the bandit was conducted on a tip-off. The accused opened fire on the police party, and in retaliation with a similar fire opening, the robber was killed on the spot, he concluded.

