PPP celebrates 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

LARKANA - The 71st birth anniversary of the anniversary of the world revolutionary leader and ‘Daughter of the East’ former elected Prime Minister, Slain Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, was celebrated on Tuesday with great zeal and enthusiasm by PPP amidst the arrival of a large number of PPP leaders and workers at the Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto and at Bhutto House Naudero Larkana to pay homage to her leadership. Quran Khawani was arranged at the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, which was attended by the elected representatives as well as the leaders and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and its sister’s organizations.

On the occasion, collective prayers were also held for the departed souls of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and others.

The divisional and district leaders and workers went to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto Ali Bhutto and offered fateha on the graves of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the Founder Chairman of PPPP, and assassinated Chairperson of PPP Benazir Bhutto and others.

Besides, hundreds of people belonging to various walks of life also visited the Mazar of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, placed wreaths, and offered fateha.

PPP Larkana district arranged a big public gathering of the cake cutting ceremony at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium Larkana on Tuesday evening on the eve of the 71st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and slain Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The function was presided over by Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. While a 71st-pound cake was also cut in the birthday gathering by the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and others.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardarii, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP President Larkana Division Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, Aajiz Dhamrah, and others also addressed on the occasion.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Moula Bux Chandio, Waqar Mehdi, Souhail Anwar Siyal, Nazir Ahmed Bughio, Kharsheed Ahmed Junejo, Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Sardar Khan Chandio, MNAs, MPAs, and a large number of the PPP leaders and prominent workers attended the function, at which the speakers paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her invaluable services to the country and for the welfare of the poor masses.

They said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto devoted her life for the people of Pakistan and sacrificed for the restoration of democracy and strengthening democratic institutions. They also said the historical and immense vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto caused progress.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardarii, while addressing on the occasion, pledged to continue struggling for her ideals.

He also pledged that by adhering to the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he would continue to struggle to eradicate poverty, hunger, and unemployment from the country as well as ensure socio-economic justice by strengthening parliament and democracy.

“Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is the name of a way of thinking and a path that guarantees liberation of the people from deprivation and promises an egalitarian and progressive society to future generations,” he said.

“It is the victory of the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that the democratic forces in the country today are united and determined to take the country out of the difficulties it is facing,” he added.