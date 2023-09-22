Any date for elections beyond 90-day limit is unconstitutional: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday ex­pressed surprise over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) announcement of fixing month in­stead of a date for the forthcoming general elections, saying that any date out of the constitutionally de­fined timeframe of 90-day was unconstitutional.

PTI also said that cut-off date for the general polls was November 6. Reacting strongly to the ECP’s an­nouncement of holding elections in the last week of January next year, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the Constitution binds the commission to hold elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly. He made it clear that whatever date in January set for polls, it would be outside con­stitutionally defined deadline of the 90-day limit. He added that any date to be fixed in January would be unconstitutional. PTI spokesperson stated that since the matter of holding elections within stipulated 90 days was pending before the Supreme Court (SC), hence it was not possible for the nation to accept any date other than specified time limit until the apex court gave its final judgment in this regard.

He went on to say that the election watchdog also miserably failed in creating the much-needed and constitutionally required conducive environment and level playing field to ensure holding of free, fair and transparent elections in the country. The spokesperson alleged that all-out efforts were be­ing made to keep the PTI, the largest political force of the country, out of the electoral race by subjecting it to the worst state repression and operation.