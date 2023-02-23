Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednes­day said that the ‘Jail Bahro Teh­reek’ was an extension of the Haqiqi Azadi movement started from April 10 last year to rid the country of the cable of crooks and to ensure supremacy of law and constitution. “The nation has become fearless after the

launch of the PTI’s court arrest drive from Lahore on Wednesday”, the PTI chairman said in a televised address to the party workers and supporters from his Zaman Park residence here.

He admired the people of Lahore and the party senior leadership for coming out during the court arrest drive and surrendering themselves voluntari­ly for arrest. He also commended them for the overwhelming response when he reached court to secure a pre-arrest bail.

The PTI Chairman stated that the Haqiqi Azadi movement was launched to ensure supremacy of law and consti­tution. He said that the worst atrocities were unleashed over the peaceful PTI protestors; however, he warned that the police should obey the law and did not transgress their powers. He vowed that action would be taken against those po­lice officers who unleashed brutal forces against PTI workers.

Imran said even the PML-N’s “blue-eyed” NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan had stepped down from his post in protest against undue interference in his job. The PTI Chairman revealed that 70 cas­es were lodged against him but the real independence movement would be con­tinued come what may.

The PTI Chairman asked the people to be ready to defend the Constitution. He hailed those who have volunteered to be part of the Jail Bahro Tehreek. He said that a huge number of people and lead­ers were ready to present themselves for voluntary arrest in Peshawar and Rawalpindi, indicating that the change was imminent and the movement was unstoppable.