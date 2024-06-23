Karachi areas to face 12-hour gas suspension today

KARACHI - Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced to suspend gas supply to the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Korangi areas due to work to be done for installation of a new pipeline. Announcing the update on their website, SSGC said that a new gas distribution pipeline project from Azeempura to Jam Sadiq Bridge will be carried out at two key points. Due to which, gas supply will be completely suspended on June 23, from 8am till 8pm in all sectors of Korangi, including industrial and domestic areas, as well as in DHA and its adjoining areas. The impacted areas include Defence view, Manzoor Colony, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, Mehmoodabad, Azam Basti, Qayyumabad, DHA Phase 2 Extension, Phase 4, Phase 5 and Extension, Phase 7 and Extension, and Phase 8 including Creek Vista and Emaar. Earlier this week, SSGC also got active with regards to curbing theft control, as its teams carried out raids in residential areas of Sindh and Balochistan where they removed 770 illegal gas connections. They also lodged first information reports (FIRs) against the offenders involved in stealing gas from direct lines to run their commercial concerns. In Karachi, the theft control teams removed 570 illegal domestic underground and overhead connections in Federal B Area and Liaquatabad.

In the majority of the pilferage cases, residents had illegally extended gas connections, which were dismantled during the raids.

During one of the raids, an FIR was lodged against a bakery owner in North Karachi who had illegally connected his high voltage generator directly with the gas line.