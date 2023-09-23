Nestlé Pakistan inaugurates 7th clean, safe drinking water facility in Islamabad I-10/4

ISLAMABAD-Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan inaugurated a facility to provide clean and safe drinking water to more than 12,000 people in Islamabad’s Sector I-10/4 in partnership with Capital Development Authority (CDA). During the inauguration, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are committed to Creating SharedValue (CSV) throughout our value chain for communities and inauguration of this seventh clean safe drinking water facility is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact for families, communities and the planet.”

“The impact we make is only possible because of the efforts of our employees, partners, and stakeholders across our value chain. I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude toCDA for their support.”

Nestlé Pakistan has already developed and currently managing six clean and safe drinking water facilities around its manufacturing sites in Sheikhupura and Kabirwala. With the inauguration of this facility in Islamabad, approximately 72,000 people will have access to clean and safe drinking water daily around the company’s manufacturing sites.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestle Pakistan said, “Nestlé Pakistan has an active and effective Community Engagement Program for the communities where we operate, and these clean and safewater drinking facility that are in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 6, are helping us prioritize the community’s needs.” The facility will use ultrafiltration water treatment technology with capacity to supply up to 3000 liters per hour of clean and safe drinking water. It will utilize a multi-stage filtration process, including sediment filtration and activated carbon adsorption to remove impurities, contaminants, and microorganisms. Monitoring systems guarantee consistent quality with a UV disinfection unit providing an extra layer of protection. The plant is also equipped with energy-efficient pumps and utilizes sustainable practices to minimize its environmental footprint.