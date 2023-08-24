ILO, Pakistan Workers’ Federation join hands for protection of domestic workers

ISLAMABAD - International Labor Organization’s (ILO) held a Domestic Workers Convention on Tuesday to confirm the labour rights of Pakistan’s 8.5 million domestic workers and recognize them as workers and essential service providers. Supported by ILO, the consultation was organized by the Pakistan Workers’ Federation (PWF) in Quetta, Balochistan, said the handout issued. Representatives of Government departments, at both federal and provincial levels, met along with employers’ and workers’ organizations, to discuss ways to promote the formalization of domestic workers and advocate for ratification of the ILO Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No. 189). This step will extend social security benefits and services to domestic workers and improve their working conditions across the country.