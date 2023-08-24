Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ILO, Pakistan Workers’ Federation join hands for protection of domestic workers

APP
August 24, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   Inter­national Labor Organiza­tion’s (ILO) held a Domes­tic Workers Convention on Tuesday to confirm the labour rights of Pakistan’s 8.5 million domestic work­ers and recognize them as workers and essential ser­vice providers. Supported by ILO, the consultation was organized by the Pakistan Workers’ Federation (PWF) in Quetta, Balochistan, said the handout issued. Repre­sentatives of Government departments, at both feder­al and provincial levels, met along with employers’ and workers’ organizations, to discuss ways to promote the formalization of domes­tic workers and advocate for ratification of the ILO Domestic Workers Conven­tion, 2011 (No. 189). This step will extend social se­curity benefits and services to domestic workers and improve their working con­ditions across the country.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023