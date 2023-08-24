ILO, Pakistan Workers’ Federation join hands for protection of domestic workers

ISLAMABAD - Inter­national Labor Organiza­tion’s (ILO) held a Domes­tic Workers Convention on Tuesday to confirm the labour rights of Pakistan’s 8.5 million domestic work­ers and recognize them as workers and essential ser­vice providers. Supported by ILO, the consultation was organized by the Pakistan Workers’ Federation (PWF) in Quetta, Balochistan, said the handout issued. Repre­sentatives of Government departments, at both feder­al and provincial levels, met along with employers’ and workers’ organizations, to discuss ways to promote the formalization of domes­tic workers and advocate for ratification of the ILO Domestic Workers Conven­tion, 2011 (No. 189). This step will extend social se­curity benefits and services to domestic workers and improve their working con­ditions across the country.