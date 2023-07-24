Karachi mayor calls on governor, discuss civic issues

KARACHI-Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Sunday.

They discussed steps of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in-detail, ongoing federally-funded development projects, and other issues of mutual interests.

The Governor said that the development of the city was the development of the country, adding that the restoration of Karachi’s infrastructure was need of the hour. Kamran Tessori directed the Mayor to ensure cleanliness in the city during the month of Muharram ul Haram.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the federally-funded projects played significant role in the development of the city, adding carpeting work was underway for the restoration of city’s infrastructure.

Governor meets Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) leader and former federal minister Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi at his residence. They discussed the political situation of the Sindh province, the role of all stakeholders, and other issues of mutual interest.

Kamran Tessori said that the role of Pir Pagara’s family had an important role in the politics of the province.