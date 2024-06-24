CM aide directs to review pathways of waterfalls in Jab Valley

ABBOTTABAD - Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Khan Zaman on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic drowning of two young men at the Jab Valley waterfall in Hazara.

In a press statement, he extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He directed the Department of Tourism to work with the local administration to review the pathways to all waterfalls in Jab Valley and ensure the safety of deep spots in the associated small lakes.

The advisor also instructed the establishment of special and safe viewpoints for tourists at waterfalls across the province. He expressed satisfaction over the arrival of more than four hundred thousand tourists to scenic spots during Eid-ul-Azha and praised the efforts of the Department of Tourism, rescue agencies and the divisional and local administration.

However, Zaman also expressed grief over the unfortunate incident in Madyan Sawat, where a traveller from another province was killed. He noted that this incident occurred despite the record number of tourist arrivals and their safe return with pleasant memories, suggesting that a conspiracy to defame tourist spots could not be ruled out.

Zahid Khan appealed to the people of the province to fully trust their elected government in any unpleasant situation rather than taking the law into their own hands. He assured them that the government would not disappoint them in national, religious, and public matters and would ensure immediate decisions and actions in line with public aspirations.