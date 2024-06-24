Hungary score last-minute winner to send Scots home

Hungary snatched a 100th-minute winner to beat Scotland 1-0 and put themselves in contention for a last-16 spot at the Euro 2024 while condemning the Scots to yet another failure at a major tournament.

Kevin Csoboth's breakaway goal with almost the last kick of the match ensured Hungary finished third in Group A with three points while Scotland, yet to reach the knockout phase of either the Euros or World Cup, end in last place on one point.

Hungary must wait to see whether they will qualify for the last 16 in one of the places reserved for the best four third-placed finishers.

Their progress now rests on results from other groups going their way over the next three days. However, for now Marco Rossi's side will revel in their dramatic victory that rescued their hopes just as they thought they were heading home.

"It was unbelievable. We never achieved nothing in the past without big, big suffering. Today was no different. I think that we played the match that we needed to play," Rossi said.

"We created many options, many situations. We also left some (chances) to them. But overall, I think if I say that it was a deserved win, I'd be right," he added.

The match was a scrappy affair, with both teams struggling to exert any kind of control despite each being desperate for a win to continue their stay in Germany.