Kundi for development of health sector on modern lines

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday said that health was an important sector in the province and its development on modern line was imperative to provide better facilities to the ailing people.

He was addressing a representative delegation of Peoples Doctors Forum that called on him here at Governor House. Matters pertaining to improvement in health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and treatment facilities came under discussion.

The delegation informed the Governor about the problems and difficulties faced by doctors and medical staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that provision of best healthcare facilities was one of the top most and basic responsibilities of the government. He underscored the need for reforms in existing health system in hospitals of the province.

The Governor said that MTI system in heath treatment process was not proved impressive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He underlined the need for enforcement of Sindh province health model system in the entire country. Faisal Karim Kundi said that visible change in health sector could be witnessed by establishing hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Sindh province.

He asked the medical experts to prepare paper work and suggestions for establishment of Medical Commission.

During the meeting, the delegation led by Dr Janbaz thanked the Governor for his suggestions and cooperation for improvement of health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Poet, columnist Mansoor Afaq calls on Kundi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in a meeting with famous poet and columnist Mansoor Afaq at Governor House Peshawar on Sunday said that the problems of the country and the province could be solved in a better way through positive and responsible journalism.

The Governor said that the federal government had allocated money in the budget for two major projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chashma Lift Canal and Chakdra Chitral Road and the work on these two projects would be started soon.

Kundi said that fighting the case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the federal government was one of our priorities. The Governor said that journalists should point out the problems. A Jirga or task force of all political parties will be formed so that we can discuss the rights and issues of the province in a concrete way with the federation, he said.

About the proposal of Mansoor Afaq to call a conference of intellectuals of the province, the Governor said that the conference would be organised soon to promote the culture of the province and to spread the message of peace and love through writers and intellectuals. We will also establish a museum in the Governor’s House to convey the historical heritage of the province and the sacrifices made for peace to the new generation, the Governor added.