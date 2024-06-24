PFA imposes Rs1.730m fine on 132 food points

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sunday launched a province-wide inspection drive at Motorway Service areas, Lorry Adda and Railway Stations to ensure provision of safe, healthy and quality food for commuters. In this connection, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid paid surprise visits to different cafes, tuck shops, restaurants and other eateries at the motorway service areas from Lahore to Faisalabad. They have thoroughly examined the production area, kitchens and other parts of the food outlets. The purpose of the surprise visits was to check the performance of the PFA’s field teams and ensure the availability of sterile and standard food as per the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The authority shut down a famous restaurant, punished 132 food business operators (FBO) with Rs1.730 million fine and issued warning notices for improvement to others. The teams inspected more than 1,180 food points including 860 eateries in Lorry Adda and 322 at Motorway Service areas. Meanwhile, they also discarded 318 litres of spurious drinks, 390 litres of standard drinking water, 150kg of expired snacks and 140 litres of rancid edible oil. Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the authority took action against FBOs due to selling expired snacks and substandard drinking water, using rotten vegetables and failing to present the product registration certificates and medicals of workers. He further said that hefty fines were imposed over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations and served warning notices for improvement to others, asking them to improve hygiene conditions and remove minor issues. He said that the use of substandard cooking oil and expired items has very harmful effects on human health. Food business across Punjab can be done only as per the Punjab Food Authority rules, PFA DG said. He further said that the authority would continue its indiscriminate action against counterfeiters and adulterators till complete elimination from Punjab. He said commuters should check the food quality before buying food items from service areas. In case of any issues, register your complaint on the PFA 1223 helpline, he said.