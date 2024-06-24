Two killed in firing incident in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Two people were killed in a firing incident at the Badaber Police Station in the rural area of Peshawar, police confirmed on Sunday. The incident occurred in Badaber village, where unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate fire, killing two individuals on the spot before escaping.

Police indicated that the incident appeared to be a result of personal enmity. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examinations. Evidence was collected from the crime scene, and further investigation has begun. Raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects.