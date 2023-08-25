Millennial Biz Hub and WCCI ink MoU for strategic partnership

LAHORE-The Millennial Biz Hub (MBH) Consulting Pakistan and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) have inked a memorandum of understanding to establish strategic level partnership with intent to explore mutually beneficial opportunities for collaborative consultation.

Chief Executive Officer of Millennial Biz Hub Irum Tariq and Founder President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr. Shehla Javed Akram signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. According to the MoU, cooperation between the two organizations would be carried out with mutual approval of both parties and based on mutual consideration through the exchange of variety of community based initiative, activities, skills development, seminars, conferences and projects. CEO MBH Irum Tariq said that MBH Consulting is representing WCCI as strategic partner on different projects to ensure inclusive and equitable quality green economy and promote lifelong learning for all. She said that the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes required by organizations to lead productive lives, make informed decisions and assume active role locally and globally in facing and resolving global challenges can be acquired through skill development for sustainable development and global new normal era, which includes community based social and climate solutions, as well as responsible and green business understanding.

WCCI Founder President Dr. Shehla Javed Akram hoped that the memorandum of understanding between the two organizations would go a long way and both the institutions would have an ample opportunity to learn and avail benefit from the experience of each other. According to the MoU, both companies would facilitate in promulgating green business solutions to enhance its existing processes by creating awareness in a friendly setting in Pakistan. WCCI and MBH consulting would work closely on different project/program deliveries for agreed projects in Pakistan and UN Vision 2050.