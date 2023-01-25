Share:

ZAFFARGARH - The police have arrested a threemember gang of robbers involved in looting money from people outside banks after they had withdrawn cash.

According to the police spokesperson, Waseem Gopang on Tuesday, the outlaws were wanted in more than 40 crimes of similar nature in different districts, including Muzaffargarh, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

The suspects had succeeded to escape police arrest a month ago after looting a citizen at gunpoint outside a bank in the jurisdiction of the City Police Station, he added. The spokesperson said the ringleader, Imtiaz alias Black Berry was taken down along with two accomplices namely Mustaqeem and Noor during the raid on Tuesday morning.

He further informed that the arrested accused were also reported to have been involved in the killing of a father and son in the past.

Commending the performance of the investigation team, the DPO announced a cash prize and certificate for them.

PPP PRESIDENT HAILS CM APPOINTMENT PPP’s

divisional president of Dera Ghazi Khan, Asif Khan Dasti hailed the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the new Punjab CM and pinned hope that the latter would take drastic steps to resolve the masses’ problems.

Flanked by the president of the District Bar Association, Husnain Raza, he said that the people of the country were struck by stunning inflation that crippled their lives to a compromising situation.

He said the new CM must be well aware of people’s problems, thus evolving a coherent policy to fix them on a priority basis.

He appealed to CM Punjab to create multiple points across the division for a smooth supply of cheap flour to the deserving masses.

He expressed his resolve to turn the province into PPP’s citadel and get an astonishing victory in the upcoming general election. He said People’s Party would succeed to make a coalition government with Bilawal Zardari being elected as the next PM of the country.