Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Govt utilizing available resources for completion of development projects: PM

Web Desk
10:52 AM | July 25, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government is utilizing all public sector resources for ensuring completion of projects in a given time frame under its plan for revival of the economy.

In a tweet, he referred to his laying the foundation stone for construction of three new industrial zones near Sheikhupura in this regard.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has a huge capacity for industrial progress which is unutilized.

He said it is a matter of satisfaction that the private sector of Pakistan is making progress and undertaking investments of billions of rupees to expand industrial capacity of the country.

Appreciating the captains of industry and trade for their resilience and hard work, the Prime Minister said they are playing a vital role in national progress despite difficulties.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for use of modern technology and value addition in export products.

