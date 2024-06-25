10 shops sealed, 44 LPG cylinders confiscated

LAHORE - The district administration sealed 10 shops and seven mini petrol pumps besides confiscating 44 LPG cylinders, three weighing machines and four refilling machines during a crackdown on Monday. In a drive, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf sealed two shops, confiscated 10 commercial cylinders, and dismantled two petrol machines. Similarly, AC City Rai Babar sealed five shops, seized 25 commercial cylinders, and dismantled three weighing machines. Additionally, he seized three refilling machines and two mini petrol machines. AC Shalimar Anum Fatima sealed three shops, seized nine commercial cylinders, and dismantled a refilling and a petrol machine. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider emphasized that there would be no compromise on citizens’ safety as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab. She reiterated that illegal LPG refilling businesses would not be tolerated. She urged for public cooperation in the crackdown against illegal LPG and mini petrol pumps. The DC also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing from any illegal outlets.