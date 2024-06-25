Tuesday, June 25, 2024
34 arrested in search operation in Kohat

APP
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT    -    A search operation conducted within the territorial limits of Kohat Mills Police Station led to the arrest of 34 suspects, including 6 facilitators, and the recovery of weapons on Monday.

As per details, the search operation, led by SHO Mills Area Mir Afzal, took place in Mirozai, Khattak Colony, and Ashiq Colony. During the operation, police recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 1 rifle, 3 pistols, and dozens of cartridges from the detained individuals.

All suspects were taken to Mills Area Police Station for investigation, and cases were registered against those found in possession of arms.

