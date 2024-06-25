Dacoits kill one, injure another

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A citizen was killed and another sustained injuries after dacoits indiscriminately opened fire here on Dera-Daraban road near Saggu Bridge.

According to details, 29-year-old Umar Khan Dotani son of Spin Khan, a resident of Waziristan reported Daraban police that he along with Muhammad Iqbal Dotani were travelling from Daraban to Dera Ismail Khan on a car.

He said a tanker was parked on Dera-Daraban road near Saggu Bridge. When they crossed the tanker some three armed men tried to stop them.

Upon not stopping the car, the armed men opened indiscriminate firing at them. Resultantly, he said, Muhammad Iqbal Dotani died on the spot while driver of tanker named Ismail also got injured.

The dacoits also snatched Rs20,000 cash and managed to escape from the scene.