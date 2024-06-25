Displacement of population not required for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Monday clarified that recently announced vision for enduring stability named Azm-e-Istehkam operation is being erroneously misunderstood and compared with earlier launched kinetic operations like Zarb-e-Azab, Rah-e-Nijat etc.

The previous kinetic operations were conducted to physically dislodge terrorists from their known locations which had become No-Go areas and compromised the writ of the state. These operations required mass displacement of the local population and systematic clearance of affected areas, according to an official statement issued late Monday night.

“There are no such No-Go areas in the country since the ability of terrorist entities to or carry out large scale organised operations inside Pakistan was decisively degraded by earlier kinetic operations”, it said.

Therefore, no large scale military operation is being contemplated where displacement of population will be required, the statement said.

Azm-e-Istehkam is a multi domain, multi agency, whole of the system national vision for enduring stability in Pakistan. It is meant to reinvigorate and re-energise the ongoing implementation of Revised National Action Plan, which was initiated after the national consensus across the political spectrum.

Azm-e-Istehkam is aimed at energizing already in place intelligence based kinetic operations so to decisively root out the nebulous and shadowy presence of remnants of terrorists, their facilitation due to crime terror nexus, and rooting out violent extremism in the country to ensure an overall secure environment in the country for its economic development and prosperity.

This will include political, diplomatic, legal and information prongs apart from already continuing operations by all Law Enforcement Agencies. This should address all the misunderstandings as well as settle unnecessary debate on the subject.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that operation “Azm-e-Istehkam” would ensure complete peace and boost business activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa region.

A group of miscreants had been involved in spreading chaos in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP), he said while talking to a private television channel.

“We had made success through operations Radul-Fasad, Zarb-e-Azb and Rahe-Nijat launched in the past to wipe out terrorist and terrorism, “ he said.

Operation “Azm-e-Istehkam” to be initiated to flush out terrorism from KP region, he informed.

Rana Sanullah said traders community had been demanding peaceful environment in the province and for this, the government has decided to launch the operation.

The miscreants are operating from Afghanistan and had support of anti-Pakistan states to disturb peace in KP and Balochistan regions, he said.

The talks had been made with Afghan authorities to control Taliban who are responsible for damaging peace in some parts of Pakistan, he noted.

Commenting on relations with Pakistan Peoples Party after presenting the budget in the National Assembly, he said the government had removed many reservations of PPP leaders and hoped that some pending issues about Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) would be addressed soon.

We will provide maximum space to coalition partners, he said adding that incumbent government would resolve all genuine problems of the political partners through negotiations.

To a question about economy, he said political stability and peace is vital for strengthening economic sector in Pakistan.