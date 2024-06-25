Tuesday, June 25, 2024
GB govt unveils Rs1.402 trillion budget for 2024-25

APP
June 25, 2024
GIlGIT    -    The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Monday unveiled the budget of Rs 1.402 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Presenting the budget in the provincial assembly, Finance Minister Engineer Ismail said Rs86.6 billion was allocated for non-development expenditures and Rs34.5 billion for development projects.

“The development budget includes Rs20 billion for the annual development programme and Rs13.5 billion for the federal government projects,” he said.

The minister said in order to provide to relief to the GB people, a significant amount of Rs19.07 billion was earmarked for wheat subsidy.

He announced budgetary allocations for various departments. The education sector got Rs1.37 billion, health sector Rs1.52 billion, agriculture department Rs597.9 million, food department Rs998 million, tourism department Rs260 million, mineral resources department Rs110 million, irrigation department Rs1.728 billion, forestry and environment department Rs1.524 billion, rural development department Rs1.19 billion, information technology department Rs1.316 billion, technical education department Rs7.763 billion, social welfare department Rs3.632 billion, power department Rs2.88 billion, communication department Rs5.63 billion, and information department Rs41.4 million.

Additionally, Rs536.8 million were specified for the prison department, Rs192.6 million for law department and Rs57.4 million for excise and taxation department. The minister also announced an adhoc relief of 25 percent for grade 1-16 government employees and 20 percent for grade 18 and above.

