Tuesday, June 25, 2024
IESCO chief for adopting customer-friendly policies

Our Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Chief Executive of IESCO, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, has issued instructions to all IESCO officers and staff to prioritize creating a friendly environment and interacting with customers pleasantly. Any negligence or complaints in this regard will not be acceptable.

He stated that a satisfied customer reflects the positive and customer-friendly policies of the institution.

He urged all officers and staff to ensure the resolution of issues faced by customers visiting the offices. Complaint offices, customer service centers, and other offices should be equipped with modern technology, and improvements should be made in work standards.

Furthermore, he mentioned that he would make unannounced visits to various offices and complaint offices to assess the quality of services provided to customers. There will be no compromise on accurate meter readings, timely delivery of bills, and prompt resolution of electricity-related complaints.

Our Staff Reporter

