KP govt urged to stop political interference in depts

Mardan - The office-bearers of various government employees’ organisations have demanded of the government to immediately stop the political interference in the government departments and stop posting and transfer of employees in the district on political bases, a press statement said.

According to the statement, addressing a meeting Aurangzeb Kashmiri Central Secretary General of All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA), Usman Sangar President Education Council, Fazal Qayyum President Paramedics, Arshad Khan, Hafiz Iman president Wahdat Asataza, Niaz Ali Khattak provincial general secretary Malgari Ustazan, Maqbool Shah, Afridi Khan, Ayaz Khan, Safur Khan, Sami-ur-Rehman, Dil Naz Begum and heads of other organisations said that the government employees have a lot of expectations from the PTI government.

They argued that employees have played a key role in bringing the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa three times. They added that PTI chairman Imran Khan took the vote on the slogan of merit, rule of law, ending political interference from institutions in the country but the PTI lawmakers are using political influence in postings and transfers in the departments of Mardan district which is intolerable.

They added that due to political interference in the government institutions in Mardan district great anxiety is created among government employees. They accused that the transfers and postings in different government institutions in Mardan district have taken place on political grounds.

They demanded that these transfers should be cancelled within 5 days otherwise they reserve the constitutional right to protest. The speakers said that employees of different departments are being transferred on political grounds, which is against the rules and regulations and against the statement of PTI chairman Imran Khan.