Tuesday, June 25, 2024
PFF conducts referees talent acceleration course 2024

Web Sports Desk
5:37 PM | June 25, 2024
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has conducted the referees refresher/talent acceleration course 2024 in Rawalpindi. The four-day course, organized in collaboration with the Army Sports Directorate, enhanced referees' physical, technical, tactical and theoretical knowledge.

According to the press release issued by the federation, 34 participants took part in the course, gaining valuable insights and skills to uplift their refereeing capabilities. The course was led by PFF referee Manager Khurram Shahzad and physical instructor Muhammad Shafat, who provided expert guidance throughout the sessions.

The PFF spokesperson expressed the federation's commitment to the development of refereeing standards in Pakistan, stating, "The PFF is making serious efforts to improve refereeing through various developmental courses. We aim to equip our referees with the necessary knowledge and skills so they can represent Pakistan on international platforms. Additional courses focusing on different aspects of refereeing are being planned for the coming months to further support this initiative."

