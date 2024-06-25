Scouting plays a significant role in physical, social development of youth: Governor

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presided over a meeting of the Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) to elect the provincial commissioner and members at the Governor’s House here on Monday. Ehsan Bhutta was unanimously elected as the provincial commissioner of the PBSA.The other important issues relating to the PBSA were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Saleem Haider Khan said that scouting played a significant and important role in physical, social, spiritual and mental development of the youth. The governor said that Punjab Boys Scouts Association had achieved significant achievements in the field of scouting in the past years and had organized various interesting and positive activities for the youth. He said, however, there was always room for improvement. He said that it was hoped that the Boys Scouts Association would play a role in guiding the young generation towards improvement. He said that it was a matter of honour that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was the first Chief Scout. Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed the hope that the newly-elected leadership would provide more opportunities for the youth which would instill in them self-confidence, patriotism and leadership. He assured the members that he would play every possible role in the development and promotion of Punjab Boys Scouts Association.

Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Secretary Industries, Special Secretary to Governor Umar Saeed, CEOs of Education Department, representatives of Deputy Commissioners and Boy Scouts were present in large numbers. Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal is custodian of great traditions in education and all possible steps will be taken for development of the institution. Presiding over the 103rd Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Cadet College Hasan Abdal, he said the cadet college had produced great soldiers and men of letters over the years. The annual budget of the Cadet College Hasan Abdal was also approved during the meeting. Important matters pertaining to the college were also discussed during the meeting. Principal Cadet College Hasan Abdal, Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak, Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mahfoozur Rehman, Brigadier Dr Muhammad Khaleeq Al Rasheed Kayani, Lt Gen Najeebullah Khan, Professor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Dr Ijaz Munir, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr Azira Rafiq, Education Specialist Dr Saima Siddiqui, Secretary School Education Punjab Government Dr Ehtesham, Additional Secretary Finance, Government Punjab, Mir Raza Uzgan and representative of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Director Development and Finance Rawalpindi, Nazia Akbar were also present during the BoG.