Semi-final schedule confirmed for T20 World Cup 2024

Trinidad and Tobago will host the first semi-final at the event between South Africa and Afghanistan, with India and England battling it out in the second knockout contest from Guyana.

The dates, teams and venues have been confirmed for the knockout stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

South Africa finished the Super Eight stage at the top of Group 2 and the Proteas will look to maintain their unbeaten status at the tournament when they take on Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

Afghanistan booked their place in the final four when they overcame Bangladesh's fight in the final game of the Super Eights in St Vincent. After scoring 115/5 in the first innings, Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 105 in a rain-affected game, securing an 8-run win (DLS method).

The second semi-final will take place in Guyana on Thursday, with unbeaten India matched up against reigning T20 World Cup champions England.

India ensured their spot in the semis with an impressive victory over Australia on Monday and will take on Jos Buttler's side in a rematch of their one-sided contest at the most recent T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago.