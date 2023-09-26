Gwadar team lauds China’s development, modernisation efforts

ISLAMABAD - A 10-member delegation from Gwadar recently returned from a visit to China, where they observed the country’s development and modernisation efforts.

The group expressed appreciation for China’s development and its neighbourhood diplomacy approach of building friendly ties.

The delegation emphasised that Pakistan’s long-standing friendship with China has support across political affiliations and society.

The group, comprising senior academics, researchers, businessmen and administrative officers, was led by Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gwadar (UG).

They embarked on a ten-day visit to China on September 10, upon invitation from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Beijing, the delegates met with Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Asian Affairs Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Liu noted that since the start of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a decade ago, collaborative efforts have led to major infrastructure projects in Gwadar, including ports, airports, roads, hospitals and a desalination plant, benefitting the local population.

According to a UG statement, Liu affirmed China’s commitment to economic progress in Balochistan and Gwadar.

He said China’s friendly policy towards Pakistan extends to all ethnic groups, with CPEC bringing benefits across regions, tribes and social strata.

The delegation expressed interest in promoting educational partnerships, knowledge exchange and cooperation in trade, technology and infrastructure.

They are keen to build a framework for broader bilateral collaboration beyond just education. People in Gwadar appreciate the swift, inclusive and mutually beneficial corridor cooperation, the statement said.

They look forward to more people-to-people exchanges and practical cooperation to further boost China-Pakistan friendship for generations.