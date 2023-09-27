Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match on September 27

The first time in the history of Pakistan and China Relations, Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match is all set to be held in collaboration with Chinese Consulate Lahore and Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) at LCCA Ground near Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

In connection with commemoration of Chinese National Day to be held on 1st October, more than ten Chinese nationals will be especially playing cricket match wearing helmet, gloves, bat and other cricket gadgets. Chinese players include LUO JIANXUE, XING XUANYU, LAI QUANPING, LAI HENBAO, QI ZIGANG, WANG YOUFU, PENG LIDONG, ZENG XINGXING and ZENG QINGQIANG. Former Pakistan cricket players will also play in the match.

The 10-10 overs match will be played in the stadium surrounded and embellished by colourful flexes, banners and steamers. The match will be live-streamed. The chief guest will be the Acting Chinese Consul General Lahore Cao Ke. Chinese diplomats, officials, and high-ups of Chinese enterprises will make their special appearance in the match. Special colorful kits and cricketing stuff will make the Pak-China Cricket Match enthralling and thrilling.

Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match will prove to be harbinger of new dimension of iron-brotherhood and congeniality titled “Sino-Pak Cricketing Friendship: New Era, New Perspective, New Trajectory”. In the backdrop of return of cricket in ongoing Asian games in China, Pak-China Cricket Match will add new dimension in Pak-China relations.

Before the onset of the Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match, students of educational institutions will present their convivial shows through performances of Pak-China songs, national anthem, as well as exhibiting playful extravaganza in a style. Eventually, after the conclusion of the match, not only winning trophy will be given to the victorious team but honorary shields will be conferred to dignitaries.

Chinese Acting Consul General Lahore Cao Ke welcomed the holding of Cricket match and said that as China enters a new era, it has taken a series of strategic initiatives, promoted a series of transformative practices, and made a series of breakthroughs and landmark advances, and is striding forward on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

“Looking back on the past year, China and Pakistan have witnessed increasing and closer exchanges and cooperation in various fields and cricket is new one. The construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved fruitful results.

Not long ago, he said, Vice Premier He Lifeng, President Xi Jinping's special representative, visited Pakistan and witnessed the signing of six agreements with the then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries. “Punjab Province is the economic, cultural and educational center of Pakistan, and has been maintaining a good momentum of exchanges and cooperation with China.