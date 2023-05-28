Govt will not negotiate with leader of criminals: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday ruled out negotiations with Imran Khan stating that talks could not be held with those who attacked the state and they should be awarded punishment.
In a statement issued here, the minister said Imran Khan was not appealing for negotiations he was, in fact, seeking an NRO. Taking a jibe at Imran, she said the foreign agent who committed robbery on Rs 60billion was to be brought to justice. She ruled out talks with those who attacked sensitive installations and buildings which were symbols of national pride including General Headquarters, those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and Ghazis, who attacked ambulances, hospitals and schools and were involved in vandalism. She said talks cannot be held with those who poisoned the minds of the youth. The minister said that negotiations could not be held with the leaders of the criminals and terrorists. She said while his party crumbled like a castle of sand, Imran was pleading for talks, recalling how electables were brought in planes to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Marriyum Aurangzeb opined that parties not formed on any political ideology were disintegrated like the PTI. The entire leadership of the PML-N including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz spent hundreds of days in jails and detention centres, she said adding they faced false cases but stood firm and finally emerged victorious.