ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

LAHORE - Enterprise Resource Planning Committee convener Dr. Mu­hammad Ali Sadiq presided over a meeting here at Lahore Electric Supply Company (LE­SCO) Headquarters on Monday.

LESCO Board of Directors Chairman Hafiz Mian Muham­mad Nauman, Director (HR) Mu­hammad Nauman Ghafoor, Di­rector (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Engineer (Mate­rial Management) Ramzan Butt, CE (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, CE (PMU) Tahir Mayo, DG Mirad Altaf Qadir, DGIT Nadeem Tahir and DG (Technical) Aamir Yasin attended the meeting.

Advancing the BoD chair­man’s vision, the convener in­structed officers concerned to make the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system op­erational by November 30, add­ing that any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He said that paper­less working and speedy work would be implemented through the ERP system, which would make it easier to provide facili­ties to LESCO officers, officials and customers.