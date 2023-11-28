ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

LAHORE - Enterprise Resource Planning Committee convener Dr. Muhammad Ali Sadiq presided over a meeting here at Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Headquarters on Monday.
LESCO Board of Directors Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, Director (HR) Muhammad Nauman Ghafoor, Director (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, CE (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, CE (PMU) Tahir Mayo, DG Mirad Altaf Qadir, DGIT Nadeem Tahir and DG (Technical) Aamir Yasin attended the meeting.
Advancing the BoD chairman’s vision, the convener instructed officers concerned to make the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system operational by November 30, adding that any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He said that paperless working and speedy work would be implemented through the ERP system, which would make it easier to provide facilities to LESCO officers, officials and customers.