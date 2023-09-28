Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court petition seeks suspension of power tariff hike

Our Staff Reporter
September 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MANSEHRA   -   The Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court took action on Wednesday, instructing the Deputy Attorney General to provide a response within 14 days concerning a petition that seeks to suspend the recent electricity tariff increase.

The petition, jointly filed by Mohammad Rafiq Yousaf Advocate, president of the Mansehra District Bar Association, and Munir Hussain Advocate, implores the court to halt the recent surge in power tariffs.

The court has directed the Deputy Attorney General to present a reply within the given 14-day timeframe.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for the second week of October.

The petitioners presented their argument, noting that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had recently announced a substantial increase of more than Rs3 in electricity tariffs. They further urged the court to eliminate the provision offering free electricity units to WAPDA employees.

At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Qaraqosh

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023