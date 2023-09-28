Court petition seeks suspension of power tariff hike

MANSEHRA - The Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court took action on Wednesday, instructing the Deputy Attorney General to provide a response within 14 days concerning a petition that seeks to suspend the recent electricity tariff increase.

The petition, jointly filed by Mohammad Rafiq Yousaf Advocate, president of the Mansehra District Bar Association, and Munir Hussain Advocate, implores the court to halt the recent surge in power tariffs.

The court has directed the Deputy Attorney General to present a reply within the given 14-day timeframe.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for the second week of October.

The petitioners presented their argument, noting that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had recently announced a substantial increase of more than Rs3 in electricity tariffs. They further urged the court to eliminate the provision offering free electricity units to WAPDA employees.