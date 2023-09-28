ECP issues initial report on delimitations

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday published the lists of preliminary delimitation of constituencies, which is being considered a major step towards holding the elections 2024.
The commission has already announced its tentative schedule to hold the general elections in the country by the end of January, 2024.
The election regulatory body, in its notification, said that the publication of the preliminary constituencies will continue for 30 days till October 26, 2023. It will take final decisions on these representations from Oct 28 to Nov 26 (this year) after hearing the positions of the concerned parties. The political parties, after examining the delimitation, will submit their objections to the election body.
As per the preliminary report, political experts viewed that the number game in the national assembly might also be changed as per new delimitation of constituencies 169 votes will be required to become prime minister. Previously, minimum 172 votes were required for the election of prime minister in the national assembly. Political experts viewed that the number game for no-confidence motion will also be changed.
According to the notification, any individual can also raise objections to its concerned area. The voters have been given the opportunity to approach the office in case of any objection. The final list would be published by November 30.
The commission said this provisional report on the delimitation of constituencies is based on the recently concluded digital population of constituencies. The preliminary report and map of constituencies can be viewed on the ECP’s website — https://www.ecp.gov.pk/. The voters and political figures can submit their related area concerns to the commission.
The ECP mentioned that the objections raised through courier, post or fax will not be accepted. The election body will start addressing the objections from October 28 to complete it till November 26. The five delimitation committees were constituted for the preparation of draft proposals for the delimitation of constituencies of the assemblies. “The population of the province/area has been divided by the total number of general seats and the average population or quota per National Assembly seat was obtained.
The population of a province was divided by the total number of general seats allocated to the provincial assembly of a province for obtaining a quota per seat. In calculating a total number of seats, a fraction of 0.5 and above was generally taken as one seat and a fraction below 0.5 was ignored,” it read.
The commission mentioned in its report that because of Balochistan’s “peculiar situation” more than one district has been clubbed for a seat. The clubbing has also been made in other provinces where it was required. “The share of a district was determined by dividing the population of that district with the quota per seat of the National Assembly, or as the case may be, of the Provincial Assembly,” the report also said.
It showed that Punjab has the highest number of seats in the National Assembly followed by Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and Islamabad. According to the population graph, Punjab with a population of 127.6 million has been given 141 seats and each constituency has been divided based on a quota of 905,595. For the Punjab Assembly, 297 seats have been allocated with each quota seat determined at 429,929. In Sindh, the 61 NA seats for the 55.6 million population have been divided on a quota of 913,052 per seat. For the Sindh Assembly, 130 seats have been divided on a quota of 428,432 per seat. In KPK, the census showed a population of 40.8 million and 45 NA seats. Each NA seat has been divided on a quota of 907,913. In the KP Assembly’s case, 115 seats have been divided on a quota of 355,270. In Balochistan, 14.8 million people have been given 16 NA seats and each constituency has been divided on a quota of 930,900. The provincial assembly of the provinces has 51 seats and each seat has been divided on the quota of 292,047. Whereas, Islamabad has a population of 2.3 million and has been given 3 seats and each seat quota has been determined 787,954.