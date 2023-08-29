Tuesday, August 29, 2023
 Ton-up Abid Ali guides Young Model Town to victory 

STAFF REPORT
August 29, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Record-holder opening batter Abid Ali propelled Young Model Town Club to a resounding 130-run tri­umph over City Gymkhana in the 26th Tauseef Trophy One Day Cricket Champi­onship match here at the Valencia Cricket Ground. Abid Ali embarked on a sensational journey as he blazed through the in­nings, accomplishing a re­markable century. The sea­soned cricketer notched an impressive 125 runs from 111 deliveries, em­bellishing his performance with 15 splendid fours and 4 towering sixes. The partnership with Attyab Ahmed, who contributed a valuable 35 runs, along with Adnan Arshad’s well-crafted 40 runs, led to a formidable total of 268 runs on the scoreboard within 40 overs for Young Model Town. Facing the formidable bowling at­tack, City Gymkhana’s start proved to be falter­ing as wickets tumbled consistently. Their innings culminated at a mere 138 runs in 30.1 overs. A solitary standout perfor­mance came from Saad Athar, who fought valiantly to amass 42 runs. Saif Ul­lah and M Ishfaq of Young Model Town seized the moment, securing three wickets each, while Attyab Ahmed clinched two wick­ets. Abid Ali, who was de­servedly named the player of the match for his spar­kling knock, expressed his determination to strive for a national team comeback despite the distance. He stated, “I am resolute in my belief that I can reclaim my spot in the national team through consistent per­formances in the domestic season. I aim to win hearts with stellar performances in every domestic match. The journey might be ar­duous, but it is certainly not insurmountable.”

