 Ton-up Abid Ali guides Young Model Town to victory 

LAHORE - Record-holder opening batter Abid Ali propelled Young Model Town Club to a resounding 130-run triumph over City Gymkhana in the 26th Tauseef Trophy One Day Cricket Championship match here at the Valencia Cricket Ground. Abid Ali embarked on a sensational journey as he blazed through the innings, accomplishing a remarkable century. The seasoned cricketer notched an impressive 125 runs from 111 deliveries, embellishing his performance with 15 splendid fours and 4 towering sixes. The partnership with Attyab Ahmed, who contributed a valuable 35 runs, along with Adnan Arshad’s well-crafted 40 runs, led to a formidable total of 268 runs on the scoreboard within 40 overs for Young Model Town. Facing the formidable bowling attack, City Gymkhana’s start proved to be faltering as wickets tumbled consistently. Their innings culminated at a mere 138 runs in 30.1 overs. A solitary standout performance came from Saad Athar, who fought valiantly to amass 42 runs. Saif Ullah and M Ishfaq of Young Model Town seized the moment, securing three wickets each, while Attyab Ahmed clinched two wickets. Abid Ali, who was deservedly named the player of the match for his sparkling knock, expressed his determination to strive for a national team comeback despite the distance. He stated, “I am resolute in my belief that I can reclaim my spot in the national team through consistent performances in the domestic season. I aim to win hearts with stellar performances in every domestic match. The journey might be arduous, but it is certainly not insurmountable.”