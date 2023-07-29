Pak Army (Amend) Bill to be tabled in NA on 31st

ISLAMABAD - The coa­lition government is all set to present ‘Pak Army (Amend­ment) Bill 2023’ in the Na­tional Assembly on Monday. This bill has been passed by the Upper House of the Par­liament on Thursday with majority of votes. The gov­ernment may not send this bill in the concerned national assembly standing commit­tee for discussion on it and pass it after conducting de­bate in the house. The Senate had passed this Bill without sending it to any concerned standing committee of Par­liament for debate.