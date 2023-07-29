Saturday, July 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Army (Amend) Bill to be tabled in NA on 31st

Pak Army (Amend) Bill to be tabled in NA on 31st
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
July 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The coa­lition government is all set to present ‘Pak Army (Amend­ment) Bill 2023’ in the Na­tional Assembly on Monday. This bill has been passed by the Upper House of the Par­liament on Thursday with majority of votes. The gov­ernment may not send this bill in the concerned national assembly standing commit­tee for discussion on it and pass it after conducting de­bate in the house. The Senate had passed this Bill without sending it to any concerned standing committee of Par­liament for debate.

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1690598519.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023