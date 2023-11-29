Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Drop-in pitches installed at Perth Stadium ahead of the upcoming NRMA Insurance West Test between Australia and Pakistan

Web Sports Desk
10:41 AM | November 29, 2023
Sports

The World Cup and ICC World Test Champion Australians will take on Pakistan from December 14-18 at Perth Stadium, showcasing Western Australia to the world.

The wicket square consists of five drop-in pitches, with each one weighing around 25 tonnes and the entire installation process takes more than two days.

The drop-in wicket has been curated at the stadium since February, tended to daily by WA Cricket curators in the nursery located next to the outdoor practice wickets on the northern side of the stadium.

The drop-in wicket contains the same local clay and grass species as the pitches at the WACA Ground and is closely monitored during its growth to replicate the Ground’s fast and bouncy nature.

Last week, the drop-in wicket was moved by a 30-meter-long, 40-tonne cricket wicket transporter onto the stadium playing surface. The machine is the only one of its kind in Western Australia.

This will be followed by five Perth Scorchers BBL|13 home matches, with the reigning titleholders to play their first home match on December 20.

