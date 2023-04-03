Share:

DI KHAN - The DI Khan-Zhob Highway has been closed at Dhana Sar point in Zhob due to heavy landslides triggered by recent torrential rains. According to details, the highway connecting Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Balochistan has been closed for the next 24 hours due to heavy landslides.

The movement of thousands of people and goods transportation from one province to another has been stopped. The heavy machinery has reached the site to clear the road and it is expected that it would take around 20 hours to clear the highway for traffic. The transporters and the affected people demanded of the authorities concerned to make a permanent solution to the issue as the landslides have become a routine matter at this specific place. A flood-like situation has arisen in the mountainous area of Sulaiman Range, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and border area of Balochistan following the heavy rain.

According to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, due to landslide at the point of Khan Rosh Dhana Sar in Zhob, Dera Ismail Khan, several vehicles have been damaged and there have been reports of injuries to several people. Many passen­ger buses and vehicles have been stuck at Dhana Sar. On the instructions of Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood, the field staff and machinery of NHA have been mobilized to remove the landslide debris from the road.