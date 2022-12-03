Share:

Islamabad - a senior citizen, muhammad saleem, resident of R-19, UET Teachers Colony, lahore, with NIC number 35202-2173259-7, in a letter to Nadra Chairman, has sought his help for biometric verification of his finger prints. The citizen, in his letter, explained that he visited authority many times and got his finger prints matched with the office. Nadra officials also told him that his finger prints were matched. However, when he visited E-sahulat Centre, they said none of his finger prints were matching and also issued a certificate to this effect. saleem complained that despite many visits to Nadra office and lapse of a year, he was unable to get his finger prints matched. He further said that due to nonverification of finger prints, he was unable to get his bank account opened and sell his property. as a last resort, the citizen has sought Nadra Chairman’s help to solve his problem. He has hoped in his submission that his request will be considered and the issue will be resolved.