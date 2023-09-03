Maulana Ashrafi slams PTI chairman for hiring UK lawyer

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sat­urday strongly objected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to hire the services of Geoffrey Robertson KC, a British lawyer, to represent his case at the global fora.

In a short video statement, Maulana Ashrafi said that Rob­ertson had been a counsel for heretical Salman Rushdie who was involved in sacrilegious acts against Islam and Muslims.

The Jewish lawyer had been active against Pakistan at dif­ferent times, he said, adding that the decision by the PTI leader to hire such a person who had defended the one (Rushdie) who had desecrated the religion of Islam and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), was very remorseful. Maulana Ashrafi further said that if PTI chairman wanted to fight his case at the inter­national level, he could hire someone else. Such a decision gave rise to different questions and the PTI leadership has to give answers to the nation as the decision was unacceptable in any manner, he asserted.

The Council chairman said that Geoffrey Robertson KC was an anti-Islam and anti-Muslim. “The nation asks what are the reasons for hir­ing such a person when you claimed to have presented the case for Islam at the UNGA and the OIC,” he added.