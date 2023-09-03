Sunday, September 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Maulana Ashrafi slams PTI chairman for hiring UK lawyer

Says Geoffrey Robertson a counsel for heretical Salman Rushdie involved in sacrilegious acts against Islam and Muslims

Maulana Ashrafi slams PTI chairman for hiring UK lawyer
Agencies
September 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sat­urday strongly objected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to hire the services of Geoffrey Robertson KC, a British lawyer, to represent his case at the global fora. 

In a short video statement, Maulana Ashrafi said that Rob­ertson had been a counsel for heretical Salman Rushdie who was involved in sacrilegious acts against Islam and Muslims. 

The Jewish lawyer had been active against Pakistan at dif­ferent times, he said, adding that the decision by the PTI leader to hire such a person who had defended the one (Rushdie) who had desecrated the religion of Islam and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), was very remorseful. Maulana Ashrafi further said that if PTI chairman wanted to fight his case at the inter­national level, he could hire someone else. Such a decision gave rise to different questions and the PTI leadership has to give answers to the nation as the decision was unacceptable in any manner, he asserted. 

Shutter down across country after electric bill shock

The Council chairman said that Geoffrey Robertson KC was an anti-Islam and anti-Muslim. “The nation asks what are the reasons for hir­ing such a person when you claimed to have presented the case for Islam at the UNGA and the OIC,” he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023