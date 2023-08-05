South Korea hold Pakistan for a 1-1 draw in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

CHENNAI - Pakistan team extended their winless streak in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, as they drew 1-1 against defending champions South Korea here on Friday. Pakistan started off well with Hanan Shahid’s field goal in the 18th minute, however, South Korea equalized in the 53rd minute, courtesy of a penalty stroke by Jihun Yang. Both teams battled hard until the final whistle but couldn’t score a tie-breaker. Previously, Pakistan was handed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Malaysia 3-1 in their first game. Pakistan, alongside India, are the most successful side of the tournament, having won the title thrice. Pakistan won the tournament in 2012 and 2013, while India won in 2011 and 2016. The 2018 edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy saw Pakistan and India jointly sharing the trophy as the final was forfeited due to persistent rain. Meanwhile, South Korea are participating in the ongoing tournament as the defending champions, winning the previous edition of the tournament in 2021. Green Shirts now face Japan and China in their next fixtures on August 6 and 7 respectively. The green shirts will then lock horns with arch-rivals India in their last round fixture on August 9.