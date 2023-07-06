Pakistan will fulfil IMF conditions violated by PTI govt: PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif hopes Pak-IMF deal will be given final approval on 12th n Urges India to benefit from CPEC instead of creating hurdles n Says CPEC will have a positive impact on people's living standards in region.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on the completion of 10 years of the China-Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor (CPEC) Wednesday asked neighbouring India to take benefit of the mega project instead of creating obstacles in its way. Highlighting the signifi­cance of project, he said Iran, Af­ghanistan, the Middle East and the whole region would also benefit from it. "CPEC is a beau­tiful plan to connect not only re­gions and areas but also people's hearts," he said in a statement is­sued by the PM Office.

The prime minister vowed to double the pace of the develop­ment as it was not only for im­proving roads, rail, sea ports and air routes, but it would also help health, education and skill de­velopment areas, besides mass­es' participation in the process.

Terming it a game changer for the whole region, the prime minister said CPEC would have a positive impacts on the peo­ple’s living standards in the region. PM Shehbaz congrat­ulated the leadership and the people of Pakistan and Chi­na on 10 years completion of CPEC, which was a new chap­ter of the evergreen and trust­ed strategic cooperative part­nership between the two iron brothers.

He said the project was a tre­mendous example of great Chi­nese leader Xi Jinping and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision of “devel­opment for all”. “The Belt and Road initiative is the manifes­tation of Chinese President Xi’s vision of peace, friendship, and economic partnership.”

He regretted that during the four years of previous govern­ment, hurdles were created in the way of the project, besides levelling baseless allegations against a great friend like China.

“The enemies of CPEC are against peace, development and prosperity in Pakistan and the region, as they do not want to eradicate poverty from the country,” he added. CPEC, he said, also initiated a new era of mutual partnership between Pakistan and China, and forti­fied their bilateral relationships.

PM Shehbaz said CPEC en­compassed multiple projects ranging from provision of water to education, and technical and skilled-based training.

With the construction of nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs), new technology would be trans­ferred to Pakistan, which would ultimately help increase local production, he said.

The prime minister also high­lighted the impacts of the proj­ect on the effectiveness of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and early warning system for natural di­sasters as they were parts of CPEC. Similarly, he said, the ag­riculture related projects had also been included in CPEC to ensure food security.

‘CPEC’S 10-YEAR’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said China Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC) played a key role in transform­ing the development landscape of Pakistan with the launch of several multi-billion dollar proj­ects. Addressing a ceremony to mark the decade of signing of CPEC, the prime minister said the mega project helped Paki­stan progress in the region and the world. PM Shehbaz said the country ushered in a new era of development with the com­pletion of hundreds of projects under the umbrella of CPEC, in­cluding coal-fired power plants, the Orange Line mass transit project, and road infrastructure.

“The CPEC is all about a sto­ry of hard work and untiring commitment between the lead­ership of Pakistan and Chi­na,” he said. He recalled that in July 2013, then-Prime Minis­ter Nawaz Sharif visited Beijing, where he signed an agreement, pledging to develop a long-term plan for the CPEC.

“On July 5, 2013, we wit­nessed the memorable signing ceremony of CPEC, where Pres­ident Xi Jinping and PM Nawaz Sharif inked the milestone ac­cord,” he said.

Terming CPEC a “very trans­parent” project, the prime min­ister said the Chinese govern­ment and companies made $ 25.4 billion investments in mul­tiple projects.

He said thousands of Chinese along with their Pakistani coun­terparts, worked day and night to create a history of commit­ment and exuberance of good­will between the two sides.

He commended Chinese Pres­ident Xi for his unstinted sup­port of the CPEC for the well-be­ing of the people of Pakistan.

He also highlighted the ded­ication of Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif and his team including Finance Min­ister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minis­ter Ahsan Iqbal, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers, saying their great job would be re­membered for all times to come.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed con­fidence that CPEC would make a big kickstart in various areas including agriculture, Special Economic Zones, Information Technology, and exploration of mineral resources.

He regretted that the previ­ous government created mis­conceptions about the project which resulted in its slow im­plementation.

The prime minister thanked President Xi and the Chinese government for supporting Pa­kistan, especially when it await­ed the staff-level agreement with the International Mone­tary Fund (IMF).

He hoped that the agreement would be given final approval during IMF Board meeting on July 12. Following the IMF deal, he said, Pakistan was secure af­ter averting default and termed it an opportunity for the coun­try to progress.

“We need to work hard and save the poor people from in­flation. Affluent needs to play a role in this regard,” he said. He pledged to fulfil the conditions of the IMF which were earlier vi­olated by the previous govern­ment.He also acknowledged the financial support by China in­cluding the rollover of its loans and mentioned the backing by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Islamic Develop­ment Fund in helping Pakistan overcome its financial crisis.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue were also present.

‘PAKISTAN, QATAR TIES’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the hope that Pa­kistan and Qatar would contin­ue to broaden and deepen the bilateral relationship, especial­ly in the sectors of trade and in­vestment. He was talking to Qa­tari Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who paid a farewell call on him in Is­lamabad today.

The prime minister, ex­pressing satisfaction at long­standing brotherly relations between the two countries, ap­preciated Ambassador Thani’s sterling contribution in fur­ther strengthening the frater­nal ties. He particularly men­tioned the recent visit of the delegation from Qatar Invest­ment Authority as a manifes­tation of Qatar’s interest in in­vesting in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Shehbaz Sharif noted the en­hanced frequency of high-lev­el interactions between the two countries and cooperation in the fields of Food Security, En­ergy, IT, Mining and Defence.

He wished Ambassador Al-Thani all success in his future assignments.

Ambassador Al-Thani thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and warmth that made his stay in Pakistan tru­ly memorable. It is pertinent to mention that the outgoing Qatari Ambassador arrived in Pakistan in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020 and will be leaving Islamabad this month upon completion of his diplomatic assignment.