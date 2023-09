FAISALABAD - A minor boy was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding car hit a 2-year-old boy Hasan Ali near Chak 507-GB and killed him on the spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the car driver who managed to escape from the scene after ac­cident, he added.